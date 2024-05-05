iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Boosted by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

