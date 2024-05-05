iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,393 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,648,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,490,834. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.