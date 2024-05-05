iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,962 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

