iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INDA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,125 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

