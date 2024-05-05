iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 2.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.46% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $95,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

INDA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,125 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

