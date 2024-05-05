iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 379,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

