iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,213,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS MTUM traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.10. 949,531 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

