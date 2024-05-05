iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,024,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,725,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 255,371 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

