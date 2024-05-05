iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $331.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.41 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

