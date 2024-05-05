iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 287,025 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,616 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. 2,580,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

