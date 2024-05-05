iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $188,259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

