iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Raised by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

