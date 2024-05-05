iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. 1,312,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,433. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $90.76 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.58.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

