ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

ITT Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. ITT has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.45 and its 200 day moving average is $118.66.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

