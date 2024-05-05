James Daniel Fay Sells 25,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90.
  • On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96.
  • On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.11. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 306,958 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Matterport by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,221,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Matterport by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 806,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Matterport by 8.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 909,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 68,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Matterport

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.