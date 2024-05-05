James Daniel Fay Sells 25,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90.

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.11. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 306,958 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Matterport by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,221,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Matterport by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 806,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Matterport by 8.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 909,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 68,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

