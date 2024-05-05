Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Posts Earnings Results

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANLGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $42.12 million during the quarter. Janel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.40%.

Janel Stock Performance

Shares of Janel stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. Janel has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $45.00.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

