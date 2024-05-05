Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $841,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 283.7% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.