Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $222.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

