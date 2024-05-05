Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $200.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,201,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

