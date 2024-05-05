Jefferies Financial Group Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $50.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.59.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

HAL opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.