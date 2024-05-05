Jefferies Financial Group Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $211.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $209.50 to $211.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.55. 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 304,592.2% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

