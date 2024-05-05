Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 546.25 ($6.86).
Glencore Stock Down 0.8 %
Glencore Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,703.70%.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
