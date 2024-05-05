JMP Securities Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $125.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,730. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 215.07%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,289 shares of company stock worth $8,314,163. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

