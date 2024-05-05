JMP Securities Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $375.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.09.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $318.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.28. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

