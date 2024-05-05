John Bicket Sells 91,713 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,265,899.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,232,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42.

On Tuesday, February 6th, John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $2,490,387.48.

Samsara Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $40.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Samsara by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Samsara by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

