JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $15.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GDYN. Citigroup cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 556,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,910. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $765.02 million, a PE ratio of 335.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,956,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,456 shares in the company, valued at $45,956,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,884 shares of company stock worth $1,099,255. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

