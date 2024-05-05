JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $119.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

BFAM stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

