JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $145.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

