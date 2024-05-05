JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $7.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,797,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.