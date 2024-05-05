K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$47.50

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$46.00 to C$47.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm has a market cap of C$367.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$28.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.95.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0010983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

