KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $20.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

KALV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 29,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $437,280.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,824,731 shares in the company, valued at $70,923,545.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,978 shares of company stock worth $1,070,918 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 278,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 234,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

