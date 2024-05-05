KeyCorp Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $40.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of AXTA opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

