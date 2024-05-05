KeyCorp Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.69. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

