KeyCorp Increases Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $37.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Criteo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

