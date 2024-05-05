Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.48.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,533. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

