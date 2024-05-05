Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,533. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

