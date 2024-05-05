KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $148.00 at TD Cowen

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $95.01 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

