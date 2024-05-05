KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.