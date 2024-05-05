Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $179.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

