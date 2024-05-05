Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 690,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

