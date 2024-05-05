Knuff & Co LLC Buys 275 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,007,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.