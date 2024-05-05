Knuff & Co LLC Buys Shares of 275 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,119,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,148,000 after buying an additional 225,048 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,890,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,002,000 after buying an additional 358,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.20. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.