Knuff & Co LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 6,896,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

