Knuff & Co LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,529 shares of company stock valued at $40,502,458. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.91. 4,545,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.