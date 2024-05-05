Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 93,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 12,104,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

