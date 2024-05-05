Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $657,826,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P E Global LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

