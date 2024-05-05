Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 22,153,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042,146. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

