Knuff & Co LLC Sells 522 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.24. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

