Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Posts Earnings Results

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of KEI opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.48. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,497.00. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $68,597 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

