Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

