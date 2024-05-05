Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
KTB stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $69.69.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
